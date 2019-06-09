Nats make history with four straight HRs in 8th

The Washington Nationals hit four consecutive home runs in the eighth inning Sunday, becoming the first franchise in major league history to accomplish the feat multiple times.

With the score tied 1-1 and one out in the eighth inning Sunday, the Nationals' Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back homers off San Diego Padres reliever Craig Stammen.

The four homers off Stammen came in a span of seven pitches.

Kendrick's homer, which came with him pinch hitting, traveled 421 feed to left field. Turner and Eaton both homered to center, with the long balls traveling 421 feet and 402 feet, respectively. Eaton's shot traveled 391 feed to right field.

Anthony Rendon hit the fourth of four consecutive home runs for the Nationals in the eighth inning Sunday. AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez

The Nationals also hit four consecutive home runs on July 27 of the 2017 season against the Milwaukee Brewers. The feat has been accomplished nine times in MLB history, including Sunday.

Stammen allowed just three home runs all of last season in 79 innings pitched. After Sunday's performance, he has allowed nine homers in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.