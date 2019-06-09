Encarnacion hits 2 HRs, reaches 400 for career

Edwin Encarnacion becomes the 3rd active player to reach 400 home runs as he hits two out of the park in the M's 9-3 win over the Angels. (0:58)

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion hit two home runs on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels to give him 400 for his career.

He became the third active player to reach the 400-home run milestone, joining Albert Pujols (644) and Miguel Cabrera (468).

Encarnacion is the 56th player to hit 400 home runs in his career and first to accomplish the feat in a Mariners uniform.

His first home run Sunday, which came in the sixth inning, traveled 408 feed to left center. He homered again an inning later, 386 feet to left field.

He is the only player with at least 20 home runs in each of the past eight seasons.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.