        <
        >

          Wainwright exits in fifth with hamstring tightness

          play
          Schwarber laces RBI double into the gap (0:22)

          Kyle Schwarber extends the Cubs' lead with an RBI double to right-center field off Adam Wainwright. (0:22)

          9:54 PM ET
          • ESPN

          St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright was pulled in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday because of left hamstring tightness, the team said.

          Wainwright pitched 4⅓ innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs before Giovanny Gallegos relieved him with the Cardinals trailing 3-1.

          Wainwright, 5-5 with a 4.34 ERA, had minor elbow surgery after the 2017 season and was just 2-4 with a 4.46 ERA last year, appearing in only eight regular-season games.

          In six seasons through 2014, Wainwright finished second or third in National League Cy Young Award voting four times.

          Coming off a $97.5 million, five-year contract that paid him $19.5 million last season, the 37-year-old right-hander agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract that allows him to earn $8 million in performance bonuses as a starting pitcher, $3 million for relief appearances and $4 million more for games finished.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices