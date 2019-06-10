Red Sox legend Ortiz shot in DR, father says

Marly Rivera reports that David Ortiz was shot at an amusement center, but is currently unaware of his condition. (1:07)

Former Boston Red Sox slugger and Dominican star David Ortiz was shot and wounded at an entertainment center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, his father told ESPN's Enrique Rojas.

"They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred," Leo Ortiz said via telephone from the Dominican Republic.

"At the moment, everything is confusing. I'm trying to find out where they took my son," Ortiz's father added.

Dionisio Soldevila, a reporter from the Dominican who hosts a radio show with Rojas, told ESPN he spoke with the doctor who first treated Ortiz and was told Ortiz was shot in the lower back and that the bullet went through and came out his stomach.

The chief of police told Soldevila that Ortiz is in stable condition. One of the doctors who performed surgery on Ortiz told Dominican TV station CDN 37 that Ortiz is out of danger.

A person who was at the scene told ESPN that Ortiz was wounded by a man, who is being detained, while he was in the "Dial" club in the eastern part of the Dominican capital. Ortiz is being treated at the Dr. Abel González clinic.

The 43-year-old, who was born in Santo Domingo, played in the MLB for 20 seasons but was best known for the 14 years he spent with Boston.

Ortiz made 10 All-Star teams and won three World Series with the Red Sox. He was named World Series MVP in 2013, when he helped the Red Sox knock off the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2.