Red Sox legend Ortiz stable after shooting in DR

Former Boston Red Sox slugger and Dominican star David Ortiz is out of surgery and doing "fine," according to his family, after being shot at a club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

None of Ortiz's organs was affected by the bullet, his father, Leo, told local reporters. Ortiz is currently resting and is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities say Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at nearly point-blank range around 8:50 p.m. local time Sunday at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo.

Ortiz underwent surgery at the Dr. Abel González clinic and his condition was stable, police said. According to Dionisio Soldevila, a reporter from the Dominican who hosts a radio show with ESPN's Enrique Rojas, Ortiz told his doctors, "Please don't let me die. I'm a good man."

According to Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte, the gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. Bautista said police are waiting until the man undergoes treatment before questioning him.

Investigators are trying to determine whether Ortiz was the intended target, Bautista said.

Two other people were wounded, Bautista said, including Jhoel Lopez, a Dominican TV host who was with Ortiz. Bautista said police believe Lopez was wounded by the same bullet.

Lopez was shot in the leg, and his injuries were not life-threatening, said his wife, Liza Blanco, who is also a TV host.

Police did not identify the third person or detail that person's injuries.

Hall of Fame pitcher and fellow Dominican Pedro Martinez was among several current and former baseball players to send out tweets in support of Ortiz.

I'm at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can't wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.

Me siento tranquilo de saber que estás fuera de peligro, usted es fuerte Compai, ya quiero oírle la voz. Orando, nos vemos pronto pic.twitter.com/jdSnNsM7eI — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019

Ortiz, who was born in Santo Domingo, played major league baseball for 20 seasons and was best known for the 14 years he spent with Boston.

The 43-year-old made 10 All-Star teams and won three World Series with the Red Sox before retiring in 2016. He was named World Series MVP in 2013, when he helped the Red Sox knock off the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.