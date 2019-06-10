Ortiz en route to Boston after leaving hospital

Red Sox CEO and president Sam Kennedy discusses the club's arrangements to bring David Ortiz back to Boston after he was shot in the Dominican Republic. (0:54)

David Ortiz left a hospital in the Dominican Republic on Monday bound for Boston on a plane provided by the Red Sox.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy confirmed earlier in the day that the team was sending a plane to the Dominican Republic with the hope that Ortiz would be in Boston by Monday night.

"Right now, the club's exclusive focus is on David's health and well-being," Kennedy said at a news conference, "and we're doing everything we can to get David back to Boston as soon as possible."

Once in Boston, Ortiz will be taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for further treatment.

Ortiz, an iconic figure with the Red Sox, was shot Sunday at a club in Santo Domingo. A team of surgeons, led by Dr. Abel Gonzalez, operated on Ortiz for six hours and removed part of his intestines and colon, as well as his gallbladder. Ortiz also suffered liver damage.

Doctors approved Ortiz's transfer, with Gonzalez telling ESPN, "The level of stability that Big Papi is showing at this moment makes it possible for him to travel immediately."

Gonzalez said the first thing Ortiz asked about upon waking up from surgery was his family. Ortiz was looking forward to returning to Boston, Gonzalez said, where he will be reunited with his wife.

Authorities said Ortiz, 43, was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at nearly point-blank range around 8:50 p.m. local time Sunday at the Dial Bar and Lounge.

Police have both suspects in custody, the suspected shooter and the suspected driver of the motorcycle, a source close to the investigation told ESPN Deportes. But officially, police have only acknowledged the arrest of one suspect.

The motorcycle driver has been identified as 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia, who was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar, according to Dominican National Police director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte.

Garcia suffered a cranium contusion and trauma to his thorax, left knee and right leg, according to the Dominican Republic's National Health Service. He was treated at the Dario Contreras Hospital in Santo Domingo before being released to police custody.

play 0:38 Varitek on Ortiz: He's 'a great human being' Former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek becomes emotional talking about David Ortiz and is very complimentary of his former teammate.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspected gunman. Earlier Monday, police spokesman Col. Frank Duran Mejia had mistakenly identified Garcia as the suspected shooter.

Investigators are trying to determine whether Ortiz was the intended target, Bautista said. Ortiz's father, Leo, told local media he had no idea why someone would have shot at his son.

Ortiz, who was born in Santo Domingo, played major league baseball for 20 seasons and was best known for the 14 years he spent with Boston.

Ortiz made 10 All-Star teams and won three World Series with the Red Sox before retiring in 2016. He was named World Series MVP in 2013, when he helped the Red Sox knock off the St. Louis Cardinals.

He had helped rally the city after the Boston Marathon bombings that year, giving a speech at Fenway Park, telling the crowd to stay "Boston strong."

"We all remember in 2013, when we needed David Ortiz the most, he was there for us in late April. And so it's appropriate and expected that this community would rally around David when he needs us the most," Kennedy said.

The Red Sox held a moment of prayer for Ortiz prior to their home game Monday night against the Rangers.

The Red Sox retired Ortiz's No. 34 in 2017, and Boston renamed a bridge and a stretch of road outside Fenway Park in his honor. He maintains a home in Weston, on the outskirts of Boston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.