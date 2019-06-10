Red Sox change start time for Bruins' Cup quest

Even the Boston Red Sox recognize that there will be only one game in town on Wednesday night.

The Red Sox moved up the start of their Wednesday game to accommodate the Boston Bruins, who will face the St. Louis Blues in the decisive Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final across town.

The game at Fenway Park against the Texas Rangers was scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m., but the Sox decided to move the first pitch to 4:05 p.m. "as a courtesy to fans who want to watch Game 7," the team said.

The Bruins will drop the puck after 8 p.m. as they try to win their first Stanley Cup in eight years.