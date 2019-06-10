        <
          Hamstring tightness lands Pirates' Lyles on DL

          5:31 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ATLANTA -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed right-hander Jordan Lyles on the 10-day injured list with tightness in his left hamstring.

          The move came after Lyles gave up three runs, five hits and four walks over three innings in a 5-3 loss at Milwaukee on Saturday.

          Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Lyles' hamstring problem caused "collateral damage" to the bullpen. Hurdle said he thought the injury affected Lyles' delivery.

          Lyles is 5-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 12 starts.

          Right-hander Montana DuRapau was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis before Monday night's game against the Atlanta Braves.

