Braves' Keuchel pitches 7 scoreless in minors

Newly signed Atlanta Braves pitcher Dallas Keuchel pitched seven scoreless innings in a minor league start with Class A Rome on Monday, striking out nine Charleston batters.

Keuchel allowed one hit, walked one batter and threw 77 pitches (55 strikes).

The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner had been scheduled to pitch Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett against Durham, but the game was called off because of inclement weather.

Keuchel signed a one-year deal last week that pays him $13 million. The two-time All-Star went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts last season for Houston.