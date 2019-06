Baltimore Orioles pitcher Alex Cobb will have season-ending hip surgery, general manager Mike Elias told reporters Tuesday. The operation will repair a right hip impingement.

Cobb, who has not played since April 26, finishes the season 0-2 with a 10.95 ERA in three starts and 12 1/3 innings pitched.

Cobb is in his second season with the Orioles after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has a 53-52 career record and 3.85 ERA.