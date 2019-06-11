Donaldson suspended 1 game for Pirates skirmish

Josh Donaldson has words for Joe Musgrove after the Braves 3B gets clipped by a pitch. Shoving ensues and both teams' dugouts empty. (1:03)

Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson was given a one-game suspension following a skirmish with Pirates right-hander Joe Musgrove and catcher Elias Diaz on Monday.

Donaldson is appealing.

With two outs in the first inning of the game in Atlanta, Musgrove grazed Donaldson's jersey with a pitch. As Donaldson headed to first base, he exchanged words with Musgrove and then took a few steps toward the mound before Diaz intervened. Donaldson shoved Diaz. That prompted players from both dugouts and bullpens to spill onto the field. No punches were thrown and the field was quickly cleared.

Donaldson and Musgrove were both ejected, and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was ejected by home-plate umpire Brian Gorman for arguing the decision to toss Musgrove.