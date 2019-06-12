Both managers, Benintendi ejected at Fenway

Both managers were tossed from the Texas Rangers-Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park Tuesday night.

Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi was initially thrown out after grounding out in the fifth inning. After he was thrown out at first, Benintendi appeared to have directed a comment at home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Benintendi was then ejected by first-base umpire Vic Carapazza

Benintendi's manager, Alex Cora, came out to argue the ejection and was also tossed by Carapazza.

After he was ejected, Benintendi continued to deliver invective to the umpires from the dugout.

The ejections were the first two of the season for the Red Sox, who trailed the Rangers at the time.

A half-inning later, Rangers manager Chris Woodward stormed from the dugout after an overturned call at second base. Asdrubal Cabrera was initially called safe trying to stretch a single into a double, but second-base umpire Jordan Baker changed his ruling.

Woodward went straight for Hernandez, who let him rant for a bit before issuing the ejection.

