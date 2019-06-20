Games of the weak: This month's not-so-great events to (maybe) watch

July is National Anti-Boredom Month. But here at The Mag, we're proud to admit that we have a bit of a pro-boredom streak. So please consider these ugh-worthy athletic contests to be our anti-anti-boredom PSA for the month.
MLB
Orioles at Blue Jays
(July 5, 7 p.m. ET, MLBTV)
Hmm, this game has Vlad Jr. in it. And also... well, there's no also. It's just Vlad Jr. against a record- breakingly bad homer-yielding O's pitching staff. That's something interesting every 45 minutes or so, though, right?
MLS
FC Cincinnati at Chicago Fire
(July 13, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
These teams are a combined 7-17-8. But hey, the FC Cincinnati coach's name is Yoann Damet, and that's really fun to yell at a bad soccer team!