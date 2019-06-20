Pirates ace Chris Archer dishes on his crazy fashion sense

No puffy shirt for this Pirate! Pittsburgh ace Chris Archer's first job is to man the mound at PNC. His second? To captain the fashion sense in the clubhouse.

How would you describe your style? I try to dress as comfortable as possible and blend what's fashionable and what's mature.

Which clothes make you feel good? Ones that are high quality but at the same time I could work out in them. I'm looking for straight comfort.

How do you keep up with the trends? I see what brands are trying to do, because there's usually a theme. A few years ago, stuff was super oversized, and then it was more fitted. So I do keep my eye out.

How long does it take you to decide what to wear? Not very long. I like everything to be universal so I can wear this denim with my whole wardrobe and this top with my wardrobe. Almost in the dark I could say this tee and these sneakers and these pants.

What's the most cherished item in your wardrobe? My Homestead Grays Negro League jersey given to me by the Seattle RBI [Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities] in 2017. That team originated in Homestead, a city near Pittsburgh.

What article of clothing do you wear the most? A pair of Theory joggers. I would wear them every day if I wouldn't be judged for it. They're a combination of dress pants and casual pants. They have a little stretch.

Who are some of the best dressed in baseball? On my team? Francisco Liriano. He dresses really well. Marcus Stroman loves his fashion and is a little ahead of the curve. Evan Longoria too.

What's the most expensive piece of clothing you ever purchased? I have a Gucci leather jacket that was pretty pricey, but it's going to last for years. High-quality leather, pretty plain. It's universal. So if I'm going to spend money like that, I try to think of cost per wear.

Let's run through this outfit. Tell me about this red bomber. That's Maison Margiela. Rather than having my whole outfit be loud and bright, I usually choose one piece. In this case it was the jacket.

What brand are the jeans? Serenede, from a boutique in Tampa. Super comfortable.

And where'd you get the tee? That's Gucci. But you'd never know. If I'm wearing a high-end designer, I don't like to be all in your face. So it just looks like a graphic tee.

Who's your favorite designer? The two brands that fit me best are Vince and Theory, but I am not brand loyal. Whatever catches my eye and fits properly.

Last question. Hair care. Do you put anything in your hair? Well, dreads are interesting. I only wash it once or twice a month. There are a couple of organic products for when I get my hair re-twisted. But you know dreads, you just kind of let them do their thing, and that's the beauty of it.

