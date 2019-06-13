Arenado in lineup day after being hit by pitch

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is in Thursday night's lineup against the San Diego Padres, batting fourth a day after he was hit on the left forearm with a pitch.

X-rays on Arenado's forearm were negative and the Rockies had described him as day-to-day on Wednesday after he was plunked by Chicago Cubs starter Cole Hamels in the bottom of the third inning.

Arenado said after Wednesday's game that he wasn't surprised he was hit after several Cubs players were hit by pitches last week when the Rockies played a series at Wrigley Field.

After getting hit, Arenado yelled over at the Cubs dugout about the high pitch and jawed with Hamels as well. He left in the game in the fifth inning with the injury, which the Rockies called a bruise.

Arenado leads the Rockies with 17 home runs, 57 RBIs, a .385 on-base percentage and .602 slugging percentage. He is hitting .330.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.