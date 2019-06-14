Ohtani hits for the cycle against the Rays

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hit for the cycle Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Ohtani, who is the first Japanese-born player to hit for the cycle, did it with a single in the seventh inning off Tampa Bay reliever Hunter Wood. That followed a three-run home run in the first, a double in the third and a triple in the fifth.

Ohtani joins Jorge Polanco as the only players to hit for the cycle this season. He is the seventh different Angels player to hit for the cycle and the first since Mike Trout in 2013.

Ohtani is just the sixth player in MLB history to hit for the cycle as a DH, and first since Jeff DaVanon (also for the Angels) in 2004.