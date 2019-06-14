Mets' Ramos learns of wife's pregnancy on deck

Sunday is Father's Day, and New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos will have a little more to celebrate.

Ramos discovered that his wife is pregnant with their third child Thursday night as he was standing in the on-deck circle at Citi Field.

Ramos' wife, Yely, came down from the stands in the bottom of the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals holding a sign that said:

"We're PREGNANT! WILSON, this is your 3rd CHILD. We LOVE YOU"

Ramos smiled when he saw his wife, then stepped in for his at-bat.

He struck out swinging in the game, which was suspended in the ninth inning with the score tied 4-4.