A's OF Piscotty has melanoma removed from ear

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty had successful surgery Thursday to remove a melanoma from his right ear, the team announced Friday.

The melanoma, a form of skin cancer, was discovered during a routine spot check with a dermatologist when a suspicious mole was identified on Piscotty, and a subsequent biopsy came back positive.

Piscotty will be evaluated daily while awaiting further information from the pathology report on surgery, according to the A's. They anticipate his return to the team within the next week.

Piscotty is hitting .250 with eight home runs, 29 RBIs and 34 runs in 65 games this season, his second with Oakland. He entered Friday tied for second on the team with 65 hits.