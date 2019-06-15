Vlad Jr. takes fastball off hand; X-rays negative

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Friday night's game against the Houston Astros after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.

X-rays of the injured hand came back negative, and the Blue Jays said Guerrero has a left hand contusion.

Guerrero was hit on the hand by a high-moving fastball from Houston flamethrower Gerrit Cole. The rookie took a few minutes to gather himself but remained in the game before leaving an inning later.

Eric Sogard replaced him at third base.

In his first season with the Blue Jays, Guerrero was hitting .268 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs in 39 games entering Friday.