Indians' Bauers, with .209 average, hits for cycle

DETROIT -- Cleveland's Jake Bauers hit for the cycle in the Indians' 13-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Bauers doubled in the second inning, then singled and tripled during the Indians' eight-run fourth.

Before heading to the plate in the eighth inning, he spoke with teammate Shane Bieber.

"I told him, 'I don't know man, I think I'm just going to try and stay left-center, hit a base hit where the shortstop should be,''' Bauers said. "He's like, 'Dude, you've got to try and hit a homer.''

Bauers did just that, hitting a two-run homer that went an estimated 406 feet to right field. He ended the night 4-for-5 with four RBIs.

The 23-year-old Bauers became the first Cleveland player to hit for the cycle since Rajai Davis on July 2, 2016, at Toronto.

Bauers, who made his big league debut last year with Tampa Bay, entered Friday's game hitting just .209. Prior to the game, he had a conversation with Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

"I have a responsibility to try to help, but he's responsible for what happened, and I'm proud of him,'' Francona said. "We talked for a long time, but he's the one that did it.''

With Shohei Ohtani's cycle Thursday night and Bauers' cycle Friday, this is the third time in MLB history with cycles in back-to-back days, according to Elias Sports Group. Tris Speaker (June 9) and Chief Meyers (June 10) had cycles in 1912. Dave Orr (June 12) and George Wood (June 13) were the first to do it -- in 1885.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.