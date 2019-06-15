Angels designate righty Allen after 4-run outing

The Los Angeles Angels have designated reliever Cody Allen for assignment.

The move comes a day after Allen gave up four runs over 2/3 of an inning in a 9-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Allen has a 6.26 ERA over 23 innings in 25 appearances and lost his closer role in his first season with the Angels.

"Obviously this year is not the bounce-back season I was hoping for," Allen said after Friday's appearance. "The only thing I can do is just try and get better. Either I'm going to get better or they're going to find someone else who does. That's the reality of the game."

After spending the previous seven seasons with the Cleveland Indians, Allen came to Los Angeles in free agency on a one-year, $8.5 million deal.

The 30-year-old righty had a run of five straight seasons with a sub-3.00 ERA before last year, when he had a 4.70 ERA for the Indians.

In a corresponding roster move, the Angels recalled right-hander Taylor Cole from Triple-A Salt Lake.