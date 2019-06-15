Ruth Yankees jersey auctioned for record $5.64M

A Babe Ruth New York Yankees jersey has sold for a record $5.64 million at auction.

The jersey, dating to around the 1928-30 period, broke the previous mark of $4.4 million for a 1920 Ruth jersey, according to Hunt Auctions.

The more than 400 pieces of Ruth memorabilia at auction were supplied by the late Hall of Famer's family and a few other collectors.

"For many years, we cherished the items within his personal collection and have been blessed to represent his legacy through our many family endeavors," said Linda Ruth Tosetti, granddaughter of Babe Ruth.

"The decision to share items from his personal collection was made with careful consideration and the intent to further his legacy within a new generation of baseball fans. Babe's collection has remained largely unknown to the general public, and we felt it was time to bring these amazing pieces of his life to light. There could be no other place to showcase these items than Yankee Stadium, and we are also thrilled to be able to benefit related charitable entities through the sale of these items."

Ruth hit a then-record 714 career home runs from 1914 to 1935, including a single-season record 60 in 1927. He played 22 seasons, mainly with the Boston Red Sox and Yankees.