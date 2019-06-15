Cubs' Hendricks lands on IL day after defeat

The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to right shoulder inflammation.

During Friday's 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hendricks (7-5) gave up five runs and six hits in 4⅓ innings -- his shortest outing since lasting four innings at Milwaukee in his second start of the season.

He struck out one and walked two in losing for the first time since April 26 at Arizona.

"My fastball wasn't quite working, didn't have it down in the zone enough," Hendricks said after the game. "I was missing up when I was trying to go up too many times. Everything works off my fastball for me."

Hendricks has a 3.36 ERA in 14 starts this season.

In another move Saturday, the Cubs recalled right-handed pitcher Rowan Wick from Triple-A Iowa.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.