Tigers' Gardenhire tossed for 5th time of season

DETROIT -- Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire was ejected in the sixth inning of Saturday's game against the Cleveland Indians.

Detroit was trailing 3-0 when Gardenhire was tossed for the fifth time this season. It wasn't clear what brought on the ejection, but immediately beforehand, Tigers pitcher Nick Ramirez appeared to stop his delivery as if time had been called.

Gardenhire was ejected, then came out and argued with plate umpire Manny Gonzalez. He then gave the ground around home plate a sweeping kick before leaving the field.