Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb exited Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after getting hit in the back of the head by a J.T. Realmuto line drive in the top of the third inning.

The line drive had an exit velocity of 102 mph.

After consulting with the Braves' training staff, Newcomb was able to leave the game under his own power.

Touki Toussaint relieved Newcomb.