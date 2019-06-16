Sources: Yanks adding AL HR leader Encarnacion

The Seattle Mariners have traded American League home run leader Edwin Encarnacion to the New York Yankees, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan

The Mariners are including significant money on Encarnacion's contract, which includes a $20 million club option with a $5 million buyout for the 2020 season, sources said. In exchange, the Yankees will send minor league pitcher Juan Then, a 6-foot-1 right-hander from the Dominican Republic, to Seattle. The Yankees had acquired Then, 19, from the Mariners in 2017.

Encarnacion, 36, has hit 21 home runs this season in 65 games. The Dominican slugger has 18 career home runs at Yankee Stadium, his second most at any stadium that he has not previously called home, trailing only Fenway Park.

How he will slot into the Yankees' lineup remains to be seen. For now, it would appear he will figure in the rotation at designated hitter. It's a group that, of late, has included regulars Luke Voit and Gary Sanchez as well as Clint Frazier -- and any other player in need of a partial day off.

In a matter of days, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge could join that list as they wrap up rehab assignments with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Stanton already is expected back in pinstripes Tuesday, when the Yankees take on the Rays in the second game of a three-game home series.

Encarnacion, who has missed Seattle's past three games because of back soreness, also could provide added depth at the corner infield positions, where he has played before, and where the Yankees have need.

Gio Urshela has come along as New York's primary third baseman in the wake of Miguel Andujar's season-ending shoulder injury in April, and Voit emerged in spring training as the starter at first base. Although slick-fielding infielder DJ LeMahieu will play both positions virtually weekly as part of a rotation now that shortstop Didi Gregorius is back from the injured list, there's really no one else behind Urshela and Voit.

First baseman Kendrys Morales was traded to the Yankees from Oakland last month, but he has struggled in his time in the Bronx. Including a three-hit game last Tuesday against the Mets, Morales is hitting just .194 this season.

Going, Going, Going ... Edwin Encarnacion has seven consecutive 30-HR seasons entering this year, the longest active streak in the majors. He's currently sitting at 21 HRs this year. Seasons Player Years 2012-18 E. Encarnación 7 2014-18 N. Cruz 5 2015-18 M. Machado 4 2015-18 N Arenado 4 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Following that strong afternoon in the Subway Series, Morales was put on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain. Manager Aaron Boone said earlier this weekend that the IL stint would be short.

But now with Morales out of the mix and his spot on the 40-man roster in apparent jeopardy, Encarnacion could be given his opportunities at first base. In Seattle this season, Encarnacion has split duties at first base and at DH, and he also played an inning at second base in a game in the Bronx last month. He hasn't played third since 2013.

The trade largely was a surprise to Yankees fans, who have been vocal the past few weeks in asking for pitching help. With Yankees starters struggling with giving up the long ball in the first two games of this week's series in Chicago, that need has suddenly become more apparent.

Encarnacion has hit 284 of his 401 career home runs since the 2012 season, the most of any player in the league in that span, and is on his way to an eighth straight season of at least 30 homers. In the past seven, he's had at least 32 homers and 98 RBIs.

He was in his first season with Seattle after the Indians traded him for Carlos Santana and cash in December as part of a three-team trade that also saw Jake Bauers move from Tampa Bay to Cleveland.

Since November, the Mariners have offloaded a number of players in trades, including second baseman Robinson Cano, closer Edwin Diaz, shortstop Jean Segura, left-hander James Paxton, outfielder Jay Bruce, catcher Mike Zunino, outfielder Ben Gamel and relief pitcher Alex Colome.