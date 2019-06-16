Keuchel shaky in minors start, eyes Braves debut

PEARL, Miss. -- Dallas Keuchel's second start in the minors since signing with the Atlanta Braves was a little more of a struggle than his first.

The 31-year-old left-hander gave up three runs and 11 hits over seven innings for Double-A Mississippi of the Southern League on Saturday. He struck out four and walked one, throwing 106 pitches, including 74 strikes.

Keuchel said he felt good physically and would have a discussion with the Braves' front office to see if his next outing would be in the majors or with another minor league affiliate.

The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner signed a one-year deal on June 7 that pays him $13 million.

Keuchel pitched seven innings of one-hit ball for Class-A Rome on Monday in his first game, but wasn't as sharp Saturday. He gave up two runs on three hits in the first inning.