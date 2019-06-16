Syndergaard on injured list; Cano activated

The New York Mets have placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

The Mets announced the roster move Sunday, one day after Syndergaard suffered the injury during his start against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Syndergaard was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday morning. The Mets have not disclosed a timeline for how long the hard-throwing right-hander will be sidelined.

New York activated second baseman Robinson Cano from the 10-day IL in a corresponding roster move. Cano, who has been plagued by a left quadriceps injury for the past month, will bat fifth in the Mets' lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.

Syndergaard is 5-4 with a 4.55 ERA this season.