Angels expect Upton to make '19 debut Monday

The Los Angeles Angels expect to activate Justin Upton on Monday to make his season debut, manager Brad Ausmus told reporters Sunday.

The Angels will play in Toronto against the Blue Jays on Monday.

Upton, who hit 30 home runs for the Angels last season, was placed on the injured list before the season because of turf toe in his left foot.

The 33-year-old outfielder has hit .333 with two homers and six RBIs in six games in a rehabilitation assignment.

"It'll be good to have him back," Ausmus said Sunday before the Angels' 6-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Los Angeles Times. "Obviously, he's been an offensive performer for a long time. It's a big bat to add to our lineup."

The three-time All-Star is a career .268 hitter with 286 home runs and 897 RBIs in 12 major league seasons.