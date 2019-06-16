Maldonado wears Father's Day tie, has 3 hits

Catcher Martin Maldonado celebrated Father's Day by wearing a blue necktie on his chest protector and had three hits to lift the visiting Kansas City Royals over the Minnesota Twins 8-6 on Sunday.

Maldonado scribbled the names of his dad, brother, family and close friends on the tie, along with "Happy Father's Day'' at the bottom.

"Just wanted to do something different for the fathers out there, family members, friends,'' Maldonado said. "Something to wear for them.''

Royals catcher Martin Maldonado made a statement with his necktie and at the plate on Sunday. Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates backstop Elias Diaz wore a similar tie in Sunday's game against the Marlins. He entered the Pirates' 5-4 victory against Miami as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The ties were supplied by equipment manufacturer All-Star.

Maldonado drove in two runs, one with a single during a three-run second inning and another with a double in the eighth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.