MLB All-Star voting update: Bellinger holds slim overall lead on Yelich

Below are the voting totals for both the American League and National League from Major League Baseball's final ballot update for the 2019 All-Star Game that will be played July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger leads all voters with 2,184,251 votes. In a new twist this summer, the top three at each position -- or top nine in the outfield -- will advance to a separate election to choose the starters, which will take place starting at noon ET on June 26.

American League

Catchers

1. Gary Sanchez, Yankees -- 1,357,340

2. James McCann, White Sox -- 580,394

3. Robinson Chirinos, Astros -- 487,868

4. Jason Castro, Twins -- 444,533

5. Christian Vazquez, Red Sox -- 302,686

First basemen

1. Luke Voit, Yankees -- 696,164

2. C.J. Cron, Twins -- 586,303

3. Carlos Santana, Indians -- 560,836

4. Jose Abreu, White Sox -- 517,473

5. Yuli Gurriel, Astros -- 433,692

Second basemen

1. Tommy La Stella, Angels -- 1,020,912

2. Jose Altuve, Astros -- 923,117

3. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees -- 739,074

4. Jonathan Schoop, Twins -- 362,504

5. Whit Merrifield, Royals -- 247,903

Third basemen

1. Alex Bregman, Astros -- 1,322,935

2. Gio Urshela, Yankees -- 502,614

3. Hunter Dozier, Royals -- 424,028

4. Rafael Devers, Red Sox -- 335,635

5. Marwin Gonzalez, Twins -- 290,264

Shortstops

1. Jorge Polanco, Twins -- 818,082

2. Carlos Correa, Astros -- 656,995

3. Gleyber Torres, Yankees -- 565,728

4. Tim Anderson, White Sox -- 510,337

5. Francisco Lindor, Indians -- 460,952

Outfielders

1. Mike Trout, Angels -- 1,904,273

2. George Springer, Astros -- 1,495,817

3. Michael Brantley, Astros -- 924,173

4. Austin Meadows, Rays -- 887,946

5. Mookie Betts, Red Sox -- 777,642

6. Eddie Rosario, Twins -- 687,515

7. Aaron Judge, Yankees -- 577,640

8. Joey Gallo, Rangers -- 537,934

9. Josh Reddick, Astros -- 511,903

10. Max Kepler, Twins -- 435,789

11. Byron Buxton, Twins -- 418,287

12. Brett Gardner, Yankees -- 259,179

13. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox -- 258,476

14. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox -- 234,302

15. Tommy Pham, Rays -- 223,250

Designated hitters

1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox -- 893,689

2. Hunter Pence, Rangers -- 602,766

3. Nelson Cruz, Twins -- 506,211

4. Shohei Ohtani, Angels -- 362,947

5. Aledmys Diaz, Astros -- 353,015

National League

Catchers

1. Willson Contreras, Cubs -- 1,555,490

2. Brian McCann, Braves -- 725,484

3. Yasmani Grandal, Brewers -- 513,412

4. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies -- 438,390

5. Yadier Molina, Cardinals -- 375,690

First basemen

1. Josh Bell, Pirates -- 1,106,186

2. Freddie Freeman, Braves -- 1,022,535

3. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs -- 948,047

4. Max Muncy, Dodgers -- 446,704

5. Pete Alonso, Mets -- 319,256

Second basemen

1. Ozzie Albies, Braves -- 1,011,132

2. Mike Moustakas, Brewers -- 966,391

3. Ketel Marte, D-backs -- 554,524

4. Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers -- 455,704

5. Cesar Hernandez, Phillies -- 424,379

Third basemen

1. Nolan Arenado, Rockies -- 1,475,825

2. Kris Bryant, Cubs -- 850,758

3. Josh Donaldson, Braves -- 550,947

4. Justin Turner, Dodgers -- 512,237

5. Anthony Rendon, Nationals -- 378,761

Shortstops

1. Javier Baez, Cubs -- 1,672,062

2. Dansby Swanson, Braves -- 764,663

3. Corey Seager, Dodgers -- 494,546

4. Trevor Story, Rockies -- 457,159

5. Jean Segura, Phillies -- 286,287

Outfielders

1. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers -- 2,184,251

2. Christian Yelich, Brewers -- 2,065,382

3. Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves -- 1,229,200

4. Albert Almora Jr., Cubs -- 645,291

5. Jason Heyward, Cubs -- 614,823

6. Nick Markakis, Braves -- 614,358

7. Joc Pederson, Dodgers -- 598,909

8. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs -- 585,997

9. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies -- 530,342

10. Bryce Harper, Phillies -- 498,100

11. Alex Verdugo, Dodgers -- 437,115

12. Ender Inciarte, Braves -- 332,134

13. Juan Soto, Nationals -- 302,375

14. Lorenzo Cain, Brewers -- 282,069

15. Marcell Ozuna, Cardinals -- 275,590