MLB All-Star voting update: Bellinger holds slim overall lead on Yelich

Below are the voting totals for both the American League and National League from Major League Baseball's final ballot update for the 2019 All-Star Game that will be played July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger leads all voters with 2,184,251 votes. In a new twist this summer, the top three at each position -- or top nine in the outfield -- will advance to a separate election to choose the starters, which will take place starting at noon ET on June 26.
Watch All-Star selection shows on ESPN: The Starters Election winners revealed at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27 | Full rosters announced at 5:30 ET on Sunday, June 30.
American League
Catchers
1. Gary Sanchez, Yankees -- 1,357,340
2. James McCann, White Sox -- 580,394
3. Robinson Chirinos, Astros -- 487,868
4. Jason Castro, Twins -- 444,533
5. Christian Vazquez, Red Sox -- 302,686
First basemen
1. Luke Voit, Yankees -- 696,164
2. C.J. Cron, Twins -- 586,303
3. Carlos Santana, Indians -- 560,836
4. Jose Abreu, White Sox -- 517,473
5. Yuli Gurriel, Astros -- 433,692
Second basemen
1. Tommy La Stella, Angels -- 1,020,912
2. Jose Altuve, Astros -- 923,117
3. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees -- 739,074
4. Jonathan Schoop, Twins -- 362,504
5. Whit Merrifield, Royals -- 247,903
Third basemen
1. Alex Bregman, Astros -- 1,322,935
2. Gio Urshela, Yankees -- 502,614
3. Hunter Dozier, Royals -- 424,028
4. Rafael Devers, Red Sox -- 335,635
5. Marwin Gonzalez, Twins -- 290,264
Shortstops
1. Jorge Polanco, Twins -- 818,082
2. Carlos Correa, Astros -- 656,995
3. Gleyber Torres, Yankees -- 565,728
4. Tim Anderson, White Sox -- 510,337
5. Francisco Lindor, Indians -- 460,952
Outfielders
1. Mike Trout, Angels -- 1,904,273
2. George Springer, Astros -- 1,495,817
3. Michael Brantley, Astros -- 924,173
4. Austin Meadows, Rays -- 887,946
5. Mookie Betts, Red Sox -- 777,642
6. Eddie Rosario, Twins -- 687,515
7. Aaron Judge, Yankees -- 577,640
8. Joey Gallo, Rangers -- 537,934
9. Josh Reddick, Astros -- 511,903
10. Max Kepler, Twins -- 435,789
11. Byron Buxton, Twins -- 418,287
12. Brett Gardner, Yankees -- 259,179
13. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox -- 258,476
14. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox -- 234,302
15. Tommy Pham, Rays -- 223,250
Designated hitters
1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox -- 893,689
2. Hunter Pence, Rangers -- 602,766
3. Nelson Cruz, Twins -- 506,211
4. Shohei Ohtani, Angels -- 362,947
5. Aledmys Diaz, Astros -- 353,015
National League
Catchers
1. Willson Contreras, Cubs -- 1,555,490
2. Brian McCann, Braves -- 725,484
3. Yasmani Grandal, Brewers -- 513,412
4. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies -- 438,390
5. Yadier Molina, Cardinals -- 375,690
First basemen
1. Josh Bell, Pirates -- 1,106,186
2. Freddie Freeman, Braves -- 1,022,535
3. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs -- 948,047
4. Max Muncy, Dodgers -- 446,704
5. Pete Alonso, Mets -- 319,256
Second basemen
1. Ozzie Albies, Braves -- 1,011,132
2. Mike Moustakas, Brewers -- 966,391
3. Ketel Marte, D-backs -- 554,524
4. Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers -- 455,704
5. Cesar Hernandez, Phillies -- 424,379
Third basemen
1. Nolan Arenado, Rockies -- 1,475,825
2. Kris Bryant, Cubs -- 850,758
3. Josh Donaldson, Braves -- 550,947
4. Justin Turner, Dodgers -- 512,237
5. Anthony Rendon, Nationals -- 378,761
Shortstops
1. Javier Baez, Cubs -- 1,672,062
2. Dansby Swanson, Braves -- 764,663
3. Corey Seager, Dodgers -- 494,546
4. Trevor Story, Rockies -- 457,159
5. Jean Segura, Phillies -- 286,287
Outfielders
1. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers -- 2,184,251
2. Christian Yelich, Brewers -- 2,065,382
3. Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves -- 1,229,200
4. Albert Almora Jr., Cubs -- 645,291
5. Jason Heyward, Cubs -- 614,823
6. Nick Markakis, Braves -- 614,358
7. Joc Pederson, Dodgers -- 598,909
8. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs -- 585,997
9. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies -- 530,342
10. Bryce Harper, Phillies -- 498,100
11. Alex Verdugo, Dodgers -- 437,115
12. Ender Inciarte, Braves -- 332,134
13. Juan Soto, Nationals -- 302,375
14. Lorenzo Cain, Brewers -- 282,069
15. Marcell Ozuna, Cardinals -- 275,590