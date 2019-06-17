        <
        >

          MLB All-Star voting update: Bellinger holds slim overall lead on Yelich

          Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire
          2:05 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Below are the voting totals for both the American League and National League from Major League Baseball's final ballot update for the 2019 All-Star Game that will be played July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

          Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger leads all voters with 2,184,251 votes. In a new twist this summer, the top three at each position -- or top nine in the outfield -- will advance to a separate election to choose the starters, which will take place starting at noon ET on June 26.

          Watch All-Star selection shows on ESPN: The Starters Election winners revealed at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27 | Full rosters announced at 5:30 ET on Sunday, June 30.

          Jump to ... AL | NL

          American League

          Catchers

          1. Gary Sanchez, Yankees -- 1,357,340

          2. James McCann, White Sox -- 580,394

          3. Robinson Chirinos, Astros -- 487,868

          4. Jason Castro, Twins -- 444,533

          5. Christian Vazquez, Red Sox -- 302,686

          First basemen

          1. Luke Voit, Yankees -- 696,164

          2. C.J. Cron, Twins -- 586,303

          3. Carlos Santana, Indians -- 560,836

          4. Jose Abreu, White Sox -- 517,473

          5. Yuli Gurriel, Astros -- 433,692

          Second basemen

          1. Tommy La Stella, Angels -- 1,020,912

          2. Jose Altuve, Astros -- 923,117

          3. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees -- 739,074

          4. Jonathan Schoop, Twins -- 362,504

          5. Whit Merrifield, Royals -- 247,903

          Third basemen

          1. Alex Bregman, Astros -- 1,322,935

          2. Gio Urshela, Yankees -- 502,614

          3. Hunter Dozier, Royals -- 424,028

          4. Rafael Devers, Red Sox -- 335,635

          5. Marwin Gonzalez, Twins -- 290,264

          Shortstops

          1. Jorge Polanco, Twins -- 818,082

          2. Carlos Correa, Astros -- 656,995

          3. Gleyber Torres, Yankees -- 565,728

          4. Tim Anderson, White Sox -- 510,337

          5. Francisco Lindor, Indians -- 460,952

          Outfielders

          1. Mike Trout, Angels -- 1,904,273

          2. George Springer, Astros -- 1,495,817

          3. Michael Brantley, Astros -- 924,173

          4. Austin Meadows, Rays -- 887,946

          5. Mookie Betts, Red Sox -- 777,642

          6. Eddie Rosario, Twins -- 687,515

          7. Aaron Judge, Yankees -- 577,640

          8. Joey Gallo, Rangers -- 537,934

          9. Josh Reddick, Astros -- 511,903

          10. Max Kepler, Twins -- 435,789

          11. Byron Buxton, Twins -- 418,287

          12. Brett Gardner, Yankees -- 259,179

          13. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox -- 258,476

          14. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox -- 234,302

          15. Tommy Pham, Rays -- 223,250

          Designated hitters

          1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox -- 893,689

          2. Hunter Pence, Rangers -- 602,766

          3. Nelson Cruz, Twins -- 506,211

          4. Shohei Ohtani, Angels -- 362,947

          5. Aledmys Diaz, Astros -- 353,015

          National League

          Catchers

          1. Willson Contreras, Cubs -- 1,555,490

          2. Brian McCann, Braves -- 725,484

          3. Yasmani Grandal, Brewers -- 513,412

          4. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies -- 438,390

          5. Yadier Molina, Cardinals -- 375,690

          First basemen

          1. Josh Bell, Pirates -- 1,106,186

          2. Freddie Freeman, Braves -- 1,022,535

          3. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs -- 948,047

          4. Max Muncy, Dodgers -- 446,704

          5. Pete Alonso, Mets -- 319,256

          Second basemen

          1. Ozzie Albies, Braves -- 1,011,132

          2. Mike Moustakas, Brewers -- 966,391

          3. Ketel Marte, D-backs -- 554,524

          4. Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers -- 455,704

          5. Cesar Hernandez, Phillies -- 424,379

          Third basemen

          1. Nolan Arenado, Rockies -- 1,475,825

          2. Kris Bryant, Cubs -- 850,758

          3. Josh Donaldson, Braves -- 550,947

          4. Justin Turner, Dodgers -- 512,237

          5. Anthony Rendon, Nationals -- 378,761

          Shortstops

          1. Javier Baez, Cubs -- 1,672,062

          2. Dansby Swanson, Braves -- 764,663

          3. Corey Seager, Dodgers -- 494,546

          4. Trevor Story, Rockies -- 457,159

          5. Jean Segura, Phillies -- 286,287

          Outfielders

          1. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers -- 2,184,251

          2. Christian Yelich, Brewers -- 2,065,382

          3. Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves -- 1,229,200

          4. Albert Almora Jr., Cubs -- 645,291

          5. Jason Heyward, Cubs -- 614,823

          6. Nick Markakis, Braves -- 614,358

          7. Joc Pederson, Dodgers -- 598,909

          8. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs -- 585,997

          9. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies -- 530,342

          10. Bryce Harper, Phillies -- 498,100

          11. Alex Verdugo, Dodgers -- 437,115

          12. Ender Inciarte, Braves -- 332,134

          13. Juan Soto, Nationals -- 302,375

          14. Lorenzo Cain, Brewers -- 282,069

          15. Marcell Ozuna, Cardinals -- 275,590

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices