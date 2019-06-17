Machado suspended 1 game, fined after ejection

Manny Machado gives the home plate umpire an earful, slams his helmet, throws his bat and is ejected. (0:45)

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount on Monday for arguing and making contact with an umpire over the weekend, Major League Baseball said in a statement.

Machado was ejected by umpire Bill Welke in the top of the fifth inning Saturday against the Colorado Rockies in Denver after a called third strike. MLB said the punishment was "for aggressively arguing and making contact."

"He didn't like the call on the last pitch, so he voiced it, and Bill felt like he needed to be ejected," Padres manager Andy Green said after Saturday's game.

MLB said Machado has elected to appeal the punishment, meaning he is eligible to play in Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.