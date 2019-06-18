David Ortiz's condition now 'good,' still in hospital

David Ortiz's condition has been upgraded as he continues to recover at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, his wife said in a statement Tuesday.

Tiffany Ortiz said that doctors have listed Ortiz's condition as "good."

"We remain grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal, both in the Dominican Republic and here in Boston," Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement released through the Boston Red Sox. "David's journey to good health has been bolstered by the many expressions of love that have come to us from across the globe. Your support has lifted his spirits tremendously during this challenging time."

In the Dominican Republic, where Ortiz was shot on June 9, authorities on Monday identified the man they believe paid hitmen to try to kill the former baseball star.

The man was identified as Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota, who authorities say is a fugitive.

Authorities have detained 10 people in the case and are looking for at least two others mentioned in court documents, including the man accused of paying the alleged hitmen.

Police have said the coordinator of the attack was offered 400,000 Dominican pesos, or about $7,800, to orchestrate the shooting of Ortiz.

The attorney general's office in the Dominican Republic has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday, where it is expected that they will reveal new details in the case.