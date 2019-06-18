Hinch: Altuve could return to Astros Wednesday

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve could be activated as soon as Wednesday as he makes his return from a strained left hamstring that has kept him out for more than a month, manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday.

Hinch told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Altuve will join the team in Cincinnati ahead of the series finale against the Reds.

"We're gonna bring him to Cincinnati, assess him," Hinch said. "There's a chance he is activated as soon as tomorrow, which would be great for our team, both morale-wise and production-wise."

Altuve has not played for the Astros since May 10 because of his hamstring injury. He has played five games at Triple-A Round Rock in a rehab assignment.

Hinch also gave an update on outfielder George Springer, who has been on the injured list since May 25 with a left hamstring strain. Hinch said Springer will run the bases in Cincinnati on Tuesday before they look to send him on a rehab assignment later this week with the hopes of his return coming next week.

Reliever Collin McHugh, who has been out since May 14 with an elbow injury, had a rehab appearance Monday and is set for another one later this week, Hinch said.

"Slowly but surely we're gonna get back to full strength," Hinch told SiriusXM. "Our young guys and our new guys have done a good job of holding the fort down, but we all know that when you can get some All-Stars back and you can get your normal team back, that improves the bench, which improves our Triple-A depth."

Altuve is hitting .243 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs this season, Springer had been the American League leader with 17 home runs prior to his injury and McHugh was 3-4 with a 6.04 ERA in 10 games (8 starts).