MLB umps: Machado's 1-game ban 'slap in face'

Manny Machado gives the home plate umpire an earful, slams his helmet, throws his bat and is ejected. (0:45)

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association called Padres star Manny Machado's one-game suspension for making contact with an umpire a "slap in the face" in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Machado was suspended one game after arguing a called third strike with plate umpire Bill Welke during San Diego's game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

"One game..one single game. What kind of precedent is that setting? It is NOT okay to throw a temper tantrum and physically touch someone of authority, just because you don't agree. Violence in all workplaces is not tolerated. Period," the MLBUA said in its Facebook post.

MLB said the punishment, imposed by chief baseball officer Joe Torre, was for "aggressively arguing and making contact'' with Welke. Machado denies that he made contact with the umpire and said he's appealing the one-game suspension and fine.

"We have our case and we're going to wait to see what the appeal comes back with. We always have the right to argue balls and strikes and give our opinion on it," Machado said.

In its Facebook post Tuesday, the MLBUA called the one-game suspension a "disgrace" and said any physical contact with an umpire cannot be tolerated.

"Major League Baseball has to always lead by example in all cases of violent behavior, on and off the field," the MLBUA wrote. "With that being said, the MLBUA is extraordinarily disappointed in Major League Baseball for its disciplinary 'inaction' handed down to Manny Machado."

Machado, 26, is batting .264 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs for the Padres after signing a $300 million, 10-year contract in spring training.