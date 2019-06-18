MLB umps: Machado's 1-game ban 'slap in face'

Stugotz, Sarah Spain, Kevin Blackistone and Woody Paige debate whether Manny Machado's ejection was fair and if he crossed a line by allegedly touching an umpire. (1:28)

Major League Baseball called the MLB Umpires Association's impassioned social media post on San Diego Padres star Manny Machado's one-game suspension "inappropriate" in a statement Tuesday.

This was in response to the MLBUA calling Machado's one-game suspension for making contact with an umpire during San Diego's game Saturday against the Colorado Rockies a "slap in the face" in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"One game..one single game. What kind of precedent is that setting? It is NOT okay to throw a temper tantrum and physically touch someone of authority, just because you don't agree. Violence in all workplaces is not tolerated. Period," the MLBUA said in its Facebook post.

The MLBUA went on to call the suspension a "disgrace" and said any physical contact with an umpire cannot be tolerated.

"Major League Baseball has to always lead by example in all cases of violent behavior, on and off the field," the MLBUA wrote. "With that being said, the MLBUA is extraordinarily disappointed in Major League Baseball for its disciplinary 'inaction' handed down to Manny Machado."

MLB said the punishment, imposed Monday by chief baseball officer Joe Torre, was for "aggressively arguing and making contact'' with plate umpire Bill Welke.

"Mr. Machado is appealing his suspension and we do not believe it is appropriate for the union representing Major League Umpires to comment on the discipline of players represented by the Players Association, just as it would not be appropriate for the Players Association to comment on disciplinary decisions made with respect to umpires," MLB said in a statement later Tuesday. "We also believe it is inappropriate to compare this incident to the extraordinarily serious issue of workplace violence."

Machado denies that he made contact with the umpire.

"We have our case and we're going to wait to see what the appeal comes back with. We always have the right to argue balls and strikes and give our opinion on it," Machado said.

Machado, 26, is batting .264 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs for the Padres after signing a $300 million, 10-year contract in spring training.