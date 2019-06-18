Twins place Buxton, Adrianza on 10-day IL

The American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Byron Buxton and infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day injured list before Tuesday's home game against the Boston Red Sox.

Buxton has a right wrist contusion, an injury he suffered after getting hit by a pitch last Friday against the Kansas City Royals. He has missed the past three games.

It's not the first time Buxton has dealt with a wrist issue. Last year, he missed more than a month after straining his left wrist.

Buxton is batting .266 with nine home runs and 38 RBIs in 65 games this season.

Adrianza landed on the IL because of abdominal issues. He's batting .271 with 20 runs scored and 13 RBIs in 43 games this season.

To replace both players on the 25-man roster, outfielder Jake Cave and infielder Luis Arraez were recalled from Triple-A Rochester.