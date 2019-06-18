        <
          Nats' Scherzer breaks nose during bunting drill

          8:42 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WASHINGTON -- Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer suffered a broken nose when he took a ball off his face during batting practice on Tuesday.

          Scherzer was injured while attempting a bunt. The team said a CT scan was negative.

          The three-time Cy Young Award winner was scheduled to start one of the two games of Washington's day-night doubleheader against Philadelphia on Wednesday. The Nationals said Scherzer's status -- as well as the team's pitching plan for the doubleheader -- was still to be determined.

          Scherzer is 5-5 with a 2.81 ERA.

