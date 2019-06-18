Nats' Scherzer breaks nose, but likely to pitch

Max Scherzer, who was scheduled to start against the Phillies on Wednesday, was hit in the face by a ball during batting practice. (0:25)

WASHINGTON -- Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer suffered a broken nose when he took a ball off his face during batting practice on Tuesday.

Scherzer was injured while attempting a bunt. The team said a CT scan showed no further damage.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was scheduled to start one of the two games of Washington's day-night doubleheader against Philadelphia on Wednesday. Manager Dave Martinez told reporters Wednesday that he expects Scherzer to pitch Game 2. Martinez said Scherzer told him Tuesday night, "I'm pitching."

Scherzer was to call pitching coach Paul Menhart when he wakes up Wednesday and update him on his broken nose before the Nationals solidify Scherzer as the starter.

Left-hander Patrick Corbin, originally slated for Monday's game, will pitch Wednesday afternoon. Both Scherzer and Erick Fedde could get pushed back to a weekend series against Atlanta while the Nationals keep right-hander Stephen Strasburg on his regular rest for Thursday's game.

Scherzer is 5-5 with a 2.81 ERA.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.