Mets put struggling reliever Familia on 10-day IL

The New York Mets have placed reliever Jeurys Familia on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Familia has struggled in 29 appearances this season. He allowed three runs in the seventh inning to the Atlanta Braves on Monday night, turning a 5-3 deficit into a blowout.

The 2016 All-Star, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal to return to the Mets in December, has a career-high 7.81 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched and opposing batters have a .288 average against him.

The Mets also announced that outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who has been on the injured list since May 21 with a bulging disk in his neck, has been shut down for at least a month, with no baseball activities.

The Mets also optioned right-handed reliever Drew Gagnon to Triple-A Syracuse, while selecting the contract of pitcher Stephen Nogosek from Triple-A and recalling pitcher Daniel Zamora from Triple-A.