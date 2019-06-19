Braves place Newcomb on 7-day concussion list

The Atlanta Braves placed left-hander Sean Newcomb on the seven-day concussion list Wednesday.

The team made the move retroactive to Tuesday for Newcomb, who was hit in the back of the head by a line drive on Saturday night.

The Braves said on Sunday that Newcomb had passed all concussion tests and was likely to avoid the injured list. Newcomb also said he felt fine. On Tuesday, however, manager Brian Snitker said that Newcomb wasn't available Tuesday and likely wouldn't be available to pitch Wednesday.

Right-hander Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.

The ball hit by the Phillies' J.T. Realmuto on Saturday was clocked at 102 mph. It hit Newcomb's head so hard that it sailed into the netting behind the Phillies' dugout on the third-base side.

Newcomb is 1-0 with a save and a 2.38 ERA in 20 appearances this season.