Rays pull Snell after 1 out, 6 runs against Yanks

NEW YORK -- Rays left-hander Blake Snell was pulled after getting one out in Wednesday's start against the New York Yankees in one of the worst outings ever by a reigning Cy Young Award winner.

Snell walked four, gave up two hits and was charged with six runs in the shortest start of his career. Gary Sanchez drove in three with his 21st homer, and reliever Colin Poche allowed three inherited runners to score after Snell exited.

The left-hander is the first reigning Cy Young winner to allow at least six runs and get no more than one out in a start, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. His previous shortest outing was one-plus innings against the Yankees on Sept. 26, 2017.

New York is attempting to sweep its three-game home series against the Rays and stretch its AL East lead to 3½ games over Tampa Bay.

Yankees starter CC Sabathia -- a 2007 Cy Young winner -- was trying for his 250th career victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.