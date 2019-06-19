        <
          Yanks release Farquhar, stalling comeback

          4:22 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The New York Yankees released veteran right-hander Danny Farquhar, who was trying to work his way back onto a major league roster after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm during a game while pitching for the Chicago White Sox last season.

          Farquhar, 32, signed a minor league contract with the Yankees during the offseason and after an extended spring training was sent to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. In three innings in Scranton, he gave up seven runs, including three home runs, and ran up a 21.00 ERA.

          Farquhar collapsed in the White Sox dugout on April 20, 2018, with a brain hemorrhage. He spent more than two weeks in the hospital, then returned to the ballpark June 1, 2018, to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at U.S. Cellular Field.

          Farquhar was cleared to resume baseball activities last June and became a free agent after the 2018 season.

