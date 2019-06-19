Twins place Gonzalez on IL with hamstring strain

The Minnesota Twins placed infielder Marwin Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list and right-handed reliever Blake Parker on the family medical emergency list Wednesday.

Gonzalez has a strained right hamstring, the team said. He is hitting .255 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs in his first season with the Twins. He has made starts all around the infield this season, at third base (31), second base (two) and shortstop (one). He also has made 16 starts in the outfield.

He was lifted for pinch hitter Max Kepler in the sixth inning Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox. Kepler, who was supposed to get the night off Tuesday, ended up playing 12 innings and getting three hits, including the game-winning single in the 17th inning.

The team did not disclose details on Parker's family medical emergency. He leads the Twins with nine saves this season (in 10 chances) and is 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

The Twins recalled catcher/infielder Willians Astudillo and right-hander Sean Poppen from Triple-A Rochester in corresponding moves.

Astudillo hit .250 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 33 games with the Twins earlier this season. Since being sent to Rochester, Astudillo hit .526 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in nine games.