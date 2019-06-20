Dodgers' Hill (left forearm) to IL; MRI on Thurs.

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill will be placed on the injured list after leaving Wednesday night's start against the San Francisco Giants with left forearm discomfort, manager Dave Roberts said.

Hill is scheduled for an MRI exam on Thursday.

Hill pitched one inning, retiring the side on 15 pitches with two strikeouts. He came out to the mound to begin the second inning but was removed from the game after warming up. He was replaced by reliever Dylan Floro.

"You could see something wasn't right, something was going through his head," Roberts said after the Dodgers' 9-2 win. "Our radar was up."

Hill said he had elbow tightness in his two previous starts and "everything tightened up" after his third warmup pitch before the second inning Wednesday.

"I didn't feel it would be a wise move to continue,'' Hill said. "The MRI will probably show something, but I don't think it will be in the concerning category.''

Said Roberts, "I'm hopeful."

Hill is 4-1 with a 2.55 ERA this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.