Rangers designate Smyly for assignment

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Veteran left-hander Drew Smyly has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers after losing his spot in the rotation and allowing three consecutive home runs in his last relief appearance.

The Rangers made the move before their series finale against Cleveland on Thursday, when they also optioned left-hander Joe Palumbo to Triple-A Nashville. Texas brought up a pair of lefties, Kyle Bird and Locke St. John, for St. John's possible big league debut.

Smyly didn't pitch in the majors the past two seasons because of Tommy John surgery. The Rangers got Smyly in November from the Chicago Cubs, who last season acquired Cole Hamels from Texas.

Smyly, 30, was 1-5 with an 8.42 ERA in 13 games this season, with nine starts. He allowed 19 homers in 51⅓ innings. The Indians had three batters in a row go deep against him Tuesday night in a 10-3 loss.