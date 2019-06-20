Rockies place Story on IL with thumb injury

The Colorado Rockies have placed star shortstop Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb.

The Rockies announced the move before Thursday afternoon's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The team didn't reveal a timetable for his return. Story had an MRI on Thursday and is set to see a hand specialist.

Pat Valaika will start at shortstop Thursday, and the Rockies recalled infielder Brendan Rodgers from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Story on the 25-man roster.

Story suffered the injury during Wednesday's victory over Arizona. He is batting .294 and leads all National League shortstops with 17 home runs (tied with Javier Baez) and 48 RBIs.