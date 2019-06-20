Reports: Mets name Regan, 82, pitching coach

The New York Mets have fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez, according to multiple reports.

The Mets will name 82-year-old Phil Regan as Eiland's replacement, according to multiple reports.

The New York Post was first to report the firings. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is expected to announce the firings later Thursday.

Eiland, 52, was in his second season as the Mets' pitching coach. Hernandez was in his first season with the team.

The Mets entered Thursday with a 4.67 ERA, third worst in the National League. The vaunted pitching trio of Jacob deGrom (3.26 ERA), Noah Syndergaard (4.55) and Zack Wheeler (4.94) all have struggled this season.