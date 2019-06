Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed starting pitcher Rich Hill has a strained flexor tendon in his forearm and won't pick up a baseball for at least a month.

Hill, 39, who left his Wednesday start after one inning, said he is hopeful he will pitch again this season.

Hill, who has battled injuries throughout his career, is 4-1 this season with a 2.55 ERA. He has struck out 61 batters while walking just 12 in 53 innings.