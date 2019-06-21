        <
        >

          Keuchel making Braves debut Friday vs. Nats

          1:02 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Left-hander Dallas Keuchel will make his debut for the Atlanta Braves on Friday, getting the start against the Washington Nationals.

          Keuchel, the American League Cy Young winner in 2015, signed a one-year deal on June 7 worth about $13 million. He made two starts in the minors, posting a 1.93 ERA over 14 innings with 13 strikeouts.

          Keuchel, 31 spent seven seasons with the Houston Astros, going to the All-Star Game twice and posting a 76-63 record with a 3.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP.

          Last season, he went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 204 2/3 innings.

          He became a free agent after the season and waited out a sluggish market before joining Atlanta. He is expected to bring veteran leadership to a young Braves team that won the National League East last year and leads the division by 4½ games this season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices