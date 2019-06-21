Keuchel making Braves debut Friday vs. Nats

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel will make his debut for the Atlanta Braves on Friday, getting the start against the Washington Nationals.

Keuchel, the American League Cy Young winner in 2015, signed a one-year deal on June 7 worth about $13 million. He made two starts in the minors, posting a 1.93 ERA over 14 innings with 13 strikeouts.

Keuchel, 31 spent seven seasons with the Houston Astros, going to the All-Star Game twice and posting a 76-63 record with a 3.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP.

Last season, he went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 204 2/3 innings.

He became a free agent after the season and waited out a sluggish market before joining Atlanta. He is expected to bring veteran leadership to a young Braves team that won the National League East last year and leads the division by 4½ games this season.